Man arrested following drunken joyride on motorized cart through East Georgia Walmart

An East Georgia man was charged after he took a drunken joyride on a motorized shopping cart through a Walmart near Augusta.

A Columbia County sheriff’s deputy was called out to the store in Evans, Georgia on Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a man who appeared to be intoxicated, driving through the store on the motorized buggy, WRDW-TV reported.

At one point, the man was also seen urinating on the floor in the store’s pet aisle as well.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I observed him to be drinking the 20 oz can of Natural Ice and another in his basket, along with potato salad and a sandwich he had eaten and tossed the trash on a shelf,” the responding deputy wrote in the incident report obtained by WRDW-TV.

The TV station said Walmart doesn’t want to prosecute the man for the items he consumed inside the store because the value of everything was below $25.

The deputy did charge him with public drunkenness and public indecency. The deputy also told the man he would be arrested if he ever returned to any Walmart property.

Information for this story came from WRDW-TV.

IN OTHER NEWS:



