Man arrested following early morning house barricade in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS – A Richmond man is in custody after police said he barricaded himself inside a house in the southern end of town early Thursday morning after a shooting.

Shawn Joseph Edwards, 24, was arrested without incident, Colonial Heights Police said in an email. Police said Edwards has outstanding warrants for grand larceny in Chesterfield County in addition to the charges he will face from the episode that took place around 4:37 a.m. in the 300 block of Plumtree Avenue.

According to reports, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Edwards and another person, and occurred outside of the house. No one was injured, but a car was damaged.

The person inside the house, later identified as Edwards, refused commands to come out and was determined to be armed. He surrendered after the Virginia State Police Tactical Team was brought to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Man charged with barricading inside Colonial Heights residence