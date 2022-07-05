Man arrested following fatal Fourth of July shooting in Southern Indiana

A 20-year-old man died Monday following a shooting in New Albany, Indiana, according to local police.

Officers with New Albany Police responded to the incident at 11:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Bono Road, according to NAPD Chief Todd Bailey. Officers who responded found a person who had bee shot at the scene, Bailey said.

Police officers and personnel from the New Albany Fire Department tried to perform life-saving measures, Bailey said, the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Nicholas Bowerman, 18, was taken into custody following the homicide and is currently being held at the Floyd County Jail, according to Bailey. His charges were not immediately made available.

This story will be updated.

