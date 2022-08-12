Man arrested following fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District in March
Pittsburgh police have made an arrest following a fatal shooting in the Hill District in March.
According to a release from police, 32-year-old Robert Freeman has been arrested for the March 22, 2022 homicide of Tiwand Hill.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police looking for suspect after man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Hill District
Freeman has been charged with criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license.
He is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
