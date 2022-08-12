Man arrested following fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District in March

Pittsburgh police have made an arrest following a fatal shooting in the Hill District in March.

According to a release from police, 32-year-old Robert Freeman has been arrested for the March 22, 2022 homicide of Tiwand Hill.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police looking for suspect after man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

Freeman has been charged with criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license.

He is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

1-year-old child dead after being hit by vehicle in Fayette County; 1 man in custody Mechanics facing charges after being accused of intentionally damaging customer’s car Target 11 Exclusive: Nearly 12 Pittsburgh police officers pulled off streets VIDEO: Pittsburgh police prepare for busy weekend in city’s downtown area DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts