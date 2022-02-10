Man arrested following firearm discharge inside residence, violation of EPO

Feb. 10—A Richmond man faces several charges after a firearm was discharged inside of a residence.

Laquan Merritt, Richmond, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with violating a Kentucky EPO/DVO, theft by unlawful taking or disposition auto, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree wanton endangerment, and the possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

According to an arrest warrant from the Madison County District Court, on Nov. 12, 2021, a male witness was at his residence with Merritt, who was allegedly "on meth really bad." The witness claims Merritt had a small, black 9mm handgun at the time. While Merritt was in his room, the witness said he heard a gunshot coming from that direction. Text in the citation said, when the witness went to investigate, he found a bullet hole in the wall.

Merritt allegedly told investigators the gunshot was an accident before apologizing. An investigating officer also saw the bullet hole, and noted it was several feet away from striking the witness. The following day, the witness had an EPO placed on Merritt.

Shortly afterward, Merritt allegedly called the witness on two occasions, breaking the EPO.

According to the arrest warrant, on the second call Merritt told the witness "...You're going to die tonight" along with several other insults and profanities.

On that same day, Merritt allegedly destroyed several items in the witness' residence (including a treadmill, Firestick remote, a fan, and several pictures), punched holes in the wall, and urinated on the living room floor and couch. A total was $1,293 in property damage was allegedly inflicted on the witness.

The warrant also states Merritt stole several of the witness' personal belongings (including several photos and pieces of drinking glasses.) The citation said the value of the stolen property was $298.

Merritt was previously convicted of third-degree rape by a Fayette County Court.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.