Man arrested following hit-and-run crash in downtown Sioux Falls

A man is facing multiple charges after striking a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday morning.

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department say at about 12:30 a.m., a pickup truck struck a pedestrian at the intersection of 9th Street and Phillips Avenue. The driver initially stopped and then left the scene, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said Monday morning at a police briefing with media.

At the scene of the crash, eyewitnesses and traffic cameras were able to assist officers in identifying the suspect.

About an hour later, police located the vehicle in the area of West 12th Street and Westport Avenue and observed signs that the driver may have been impaired. Police arrested Dalton Bynum, a 23-year-old male from Sioux Falls.

Bynum is facing charges related to driving under the influence, vehicular battery, felony hit and run, reckless driving and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

As of Monday morning, police didn't have an update on the victim's condition.

