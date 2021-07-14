Man arrested following hostage situation involving toddler

Jul. 14—A man was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Norman after a police pursuit and hostage situation involving a 2-year-old girl.

Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said Oklahoma City officers saw a car about 4 a.m. in Oklahoma City that matched the description attached to an outstanding warrant for Adam Herrera, 35, wanted for aggravated eluding.

Knight said when officers tried to stop him, Herrera refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued into Norman. After his vehicle became disabled around 12th Avenue Northeast and Tecumseh Road, Herrera got out with a 2-year-old girl and held a knife to her. Police were unaware that a child was in the vehicle when the pursuit occurred.

Officers backed off but stayed close, eventually talking him into dropping the knife and releasing the toddler. The toddler was unharmed and released to her mother.

Police arrested Herrera and took him into custody at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Knight said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted with the pursuit, and Norman police officers assisted once Herrera came into city limits. Multiple Oklahoma City police units responded.

Norman Police Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen said officers were requested for mutual aid at 4:10 a.m., and the toddler was safely removed at 7 a.m.

An Oklahoma County Detention Center representative confirmed Herrera was booked into the facility Wednesday morning.

Jamie Berry covers police and court news for The Transcript. Reach her at jberry@normantranscript.com, 366-3532 or @JamieStitches13.