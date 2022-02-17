Man arrested following Kettering SWAT call facing weapons, drug charges

Feb. 17—A man arrested after Kettering Regional SWAT served a search warrant at an apartment earlier this month is facing multiple weapons and drug charges.

Matthew J. Fowler, 41, of Kettering, was charged with four counts of having weapons while under disability and four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

Police reportedly obtained a search warrant for an apartment in the 1900 block of Hazel Avenue in Kettering after a detective learned drugs were being sold at the apartment.

While surveilling the apartment, investigators noted foot and vehicle traffic at the apartment and that people were staying for a short amount of time, according to court documents.

"A vehicle was stopped leaving the suspect address," court records read. "The driver was in possession of marijuana and admitted to buying it from the suspect location."

On Feb. 9, SWAT served the search warrant.

"The reason SWAT was called was there was a report of weapons in the home," Kettering police officer Joe Ferrell said earlier this month.

Within 45 minutes to an hour, the people inside the apartment came outside, he said.

Detectives located methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, paraphernalia, a revolver, a stolen pistol and ammunition inside the apartment, according to court documents.

Fowler's bond was set on Monday at $25,000, which was posted on Tuesday so he is not longer in custody, according to the court docket.