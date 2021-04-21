Man arrested following kidnapping, attempted homicide

Apr. 21—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office arrested a man suspected of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and stabbing her several times on Saturday.

The sheriff's office located the suspect and victim in an orchard behind 1560 Greenwich Circle in south Yuba City. The female victim was covered in blood. The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Luis Amado Soto.

Law enforcement reported the female victim had ended a relationship with Soto the night prior.

The suspect allegedly took the female by force, took her phone, and began beating her up, stabbing her several times.

Soto allegedly beat and stabbed the victim on separate occasions at different locations.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for major injuries.

Soto was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and felony domestic violence.

He was booked into Sutter County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

Soto was expected to appear in Sutter County Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon for arraignment.