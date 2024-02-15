Man arrested following Longmont police chase, Niwot High School crash

Feb. 15—A Longmont man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly led police on a high-speed chase through Longmont before crashing in front of Niwot High School.

Tyler Eggers, 31, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular eluding, violation of a protection order reckless driving, license plate not legible, failure to stop at a stop sign and violation of a red signal light.

Eggers is currently in custody on a $10,000 bond and is set to next appear in court this afternoon for a hearing on advisement.

According to an affidavit, on Wednesday afternoon a police officer spotted Eggers in the area of Lashley Street and Third Avenue. The officer was aware that Eggers had multiple outstanding warrants for second-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, possessing and distribution of a controlled substance and theft. Eggers was also a restrained party in a mandatory protection order.

The officer said he pulled up toward Eggers, who was in a Ford Fusion and activated his overhead lights. In response, Eggers accelerated and turned south on Lashley Street before turning east on Rogers Road approaching Alpine Street.

The officer stated in the affidavit that the Eggers reportedly crossed into the opposite line of traffic before turning north on Alpine Street, at which time the officer reached speeds of 65 miles per hour. Eggers then passed through two stops signs, one at Third Avenue and another at Longs Peak Avenue, without stopping before another patrol officer joined in the pursuit.

The officer who initiated the pursuit said during this time of the chase he reached 75 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone and Eggers was still "actively moving away," indicating it was travelling at least 75 miles per hour. The pursuit continued as the Ford traveled from Alpine Street to Ninth Avenue, then north on Pace Street. According to the affidavit, the driver swerved between vehicles, disregarded two red signal lights and almost struck a vehicle.

At 17th Avenue and Pace Street the officer was advised by his sergeant to end the pursuit, according to the affidavit. The officer last reported seeing the Ford turn east on Colo. 66 from Pace Street.

According to Longmont Public Safety spokesperson Robin Ericson, was later involved in a two vehicle-crash outside Niwot High School at approximately 3:45 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital.

That crash is being separately investigated by Colorado State Patrol.