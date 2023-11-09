Man arrested following police chase near Gobles

GOBELS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 20-year-old man, from Kalamazoo, was arrested following a police chase near Gobles in Waverly Township early Wednesday morning, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a report of a reckless driver entering a gas station parking lot on M43 Highway and M40 Highway at 1 a.m.

After the pickup truck briefly stopped in the parking, a deputy tried to speak with the man who then quickly drove off west on M43.

The deputy followed the suspect to 36th Avenue where he tried to go off of the road.

The man abandoned the vehicle and ran to a house on 28th Avenue before being caught.

The investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.