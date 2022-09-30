Man arrested following police chase that ended on Fort Pitt Bridge

A man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested Friday following a chase that ended on the Fort Pitt Bridge.

According to a news release, 29-year-old Tariq Mahdi was arrested on three Allegheny County bench warrants and three arrest warrants out of Penn Hills.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office received information about the vehicle that Mahdi was driving. They were able to positively identify the vehicle and Mahdi in the McKees Rocks and Stowe Township area.

Police said Mahdi fled when he was approached, starting a chase that ended when Mahdi crashed the vehicle on the upper deck of the Fort Pitt Bridge.

Mahdi attempted to flee on foot after getting out of the vehicle, but was taken into custody and now faces additional charges stemming from the chase.

“Today’s arrest is another indication of the danger that law enforcement often faces when trying to apprehend people,” said Sheriff Kraus. “I’m pleased that my detectives and deputies were able to get this individual off the street and that no one was injured in the process.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

