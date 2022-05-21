Man arrested following scuffle with cop

May 20—An employee of a local Family Dollar distribution center landed in jail Wednesday after an Odessa officer said the drunk man repeatedly tried to grab his Taser.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the officer received a call from the Interstate 20 center around 7 p.m. about an intoxicated employee.

When the officer arrived, Jeffery Ketcherside, 32, pushed a chair into him, causing both of them to fall. While on the floor, Ketcherside kept trying to evade the officer's grasp and tried at least twice to take his Taser until the officer was able to subdue him, the report stated.

Ketcherside was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer, a state jail felony. As of Friday, he remained in the jail on a $6,000 surety bond.