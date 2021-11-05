Man arrested following search warrant that turned up 90 grams suspected cocaine

ST. CLOUD — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man following a search that turned up almost 90 grams of suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl pills, about 9.5 pounds of suspected marijuana and a gun.

Andy James Roberts has been charged with first-degree and fifth-degree controlled substance possession (both felony charges) and possessing ammo or any firearm (a gross misdemeanor charge).

VOTF had a search warrant for a home in the 10 block of 22nd Avenue North in St. Cloud. In addition to the suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl pills, suspected marijuana and pistol, law enforcement also discovered eight one-ounce jars of marijuana wax and $1,303, according to a criminal complaint field in Stearns County District Court.

According to the complaint, Roberts told law enforcement that he was selling controlled substances to work down the debt he had due to a previous seizure of substances in a prior search warrant.

The St. Cloud SWAT Team and Stearns County Sheriff's Office assisted VOTF in executing the search warrant.

