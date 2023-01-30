Man arrested following shootout with Bucyrus police will be held without bond

Jacob Dan Davidson of Centerburg, who was arrested following a Nov. 11 shootout with Bucyrus police, will be held without bail following a hearing Monday in Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

A Licking County man who escaped custody after being arrested following a shootout with Bucyrus police will be held without bail, Crawford County Common Pleas Court Judge Sean Leuthold ruled Monday.

Leuthold also ordered a competency evaluation for Jacob Dan Davidson, 38, 15715 Sinkey Road, Centerburg, during the hearing Monday.

Davidson, who was arrested by Bucyrus police following a Nov. 11 shootout, was indicted by a grand jury on Nov. 15 on charges of felonious assault, a first-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony.

Bail originally was set at $2.5 million, Leuthold said. Because of a constitutional amendment approved by Ohio voters in November, guidelines for how bond is set have changed since Davidson's original arrest.

Davidson, who is being represented by attorney Jerry W. Thompson, escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital on Columbus' west side on Dec. 29, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol. He was recaptured a few days later in West Virginia.

In denying Davidson bail, Leuthold said there was "clear and convincing evidence that he opened fire on police, and was basically well-armed and prepared for a firefight." Coupled with the fact that Davidson has mental health issues, "there's clearly, clearly, without question" evidence the defendant poses "a substantial risk of serious harm to any person or the community, because it's just random shooting; no one is safe."

Leuthold added there's no "reasonable expectation" that imposing conditions on his release, such house arrest, would be sufficient to ensure the public's safety.

In Morrow County, shooting victim was struck in the face

Leuthold's ruling followed testimony by Detective Tyler Winkelman of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office regarding events leading to Davidson's arrest.

Winkelman, who said he had reviewed reports and video recordings pertaining to the case, testified that on Nov. 11, the sheriff's office received a 911 call from a woman who said she had just been shot at, and "ultimately her car was struck and she was struck in the face."

The woman called her husband, whose vehicle also was stuck by gunfire, Winkelman said. Deputies discovered the shooting had taken place in Morrow County, just south of the county line on Iberia Road near Galion. In Crawford County, they found signs that someone had been shooting at high-voltage power lines. Another driver reported someone had fired at his vehicle.

Detective Tyler Winkelman of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, right, testifies during a bond-setting hearing for Jacob Dan Davidson of Centerburg in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

The sheriff's department issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert, and Bucyrus police Officer Devin Wireman attempted to stop a vehicle that "somewhat matched the description, had a broken out rear window; the driver was wearing a helmet and he observed a long gun inside the vehicle," Winkleman said.

As Wireman attempted to stop the SUV, the driver stopped and shots were exchanged before officers were able to arrest the shooter, later identified as Davidson. No one was injured in the shootout but one bullet struck a helmet worn by Davidson, Bucyrus police reported afterward.

The T-F has previously reported that Davidson is also a suspect in Licking County for firing upon and damaging a public utilities station, according to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp. Davidson's Sinkey Road address is in the northwest corner of Licking County.

Davidson has not been charged in connection with the shootings in Morrow County, Winkleman said. Two firearms, both rifles or long guns, were found in Davidson's car, along with matching shell casings, he said.

"I do believe the state has met its burden of clear and convincing evidence that the defendant did commit the F1, clear and convincing evidence that he poses a substantial risk of physical harm to the community and that there is no — absolutely no — term or condition I could set that would maintain safety," Leuthold said in issuing his ruling.

"These are random shootings; this isn't a situation where there's motive, where the defendant knew the person, had dislike for the person. This is a situation where, for no discernable reason at least so far, the defendant just started taking shots at property and at people," said the judge, who stressed Monday's session was bond hearing and "has nothing to do with the trial."

Competency evaluation ordered

Also during Monday's hearing, Leuthold also ordered that Davidson be evaluated to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

Jacob Davidson, right, who was arrested following a Nov. 11 shootout with Bucyrus police, will be held without bail following a hearing Monday in Crawford County Common Pleas Court. His attorney is Jerry W. Thompson, left.

On Nov. 21, a written plea of not guilty by reason of insanity and request for competency evaluation was filed with the court, Leuthold said. A hearing was scheduled for Dec. 27, but did not take place because Davidson had been transferred to Twin Valley Behavioral Center for a mental evaluation. The hearing was rescheduled, but on Dec. 29, the defendant escaped from Twin Valley. "Whether legally it's an escape or not, it's not for me to decide," the judge noted.

Following extradition proceedings, he was returned to the Crawford County Jail on Jan. 23, and Monday's hearing was scheduled.

If Davidson is found competent to stand trial, evaluators will then attempt to determine his mental state at the time of the offense, Leuthold explained. Once he received those reports, a hearing will be scheduled within 10 days, he said.

