Man arrested following shots fired-call in McAlester

Feb. 19—A McAlester man is being held in the Pittsburg County Jail after officers responded to a report of shots fired Thursday night.

McAlester Police Det. Lt. Preston Rodgers said officers responded to the area of North Ash Street and West Ansley Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots around 10:18 p.m. Thursday.

"There was a male subject that was arrested," Rodgers said.

Rodgers identified the man as Silas Stufflebean, 27, of McAlester.

Records from the Pittsburg County Jail shows Stufflebean was being held on several complaints including possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and destruction of property over $1,000 and was being held without bond as of Friday afternoon.

"The incident remains under investigation," Rodgers said.

A detailed report is expected to be given to the District 18 District Attorney's Office by Monday.