Man arrested following standoff charged with criminal endangerment

Nov. 12—The man at the center of a standoff involving multiple local law enforcement agencies faces a criminal endangerment charge in Flathead County District Court.

Jason Lewis Junkin, 45, of Kalispell is scheduled to appear before Judge Robert Allison for his arraignment on Nov. 23. He remains in custody in the county jail with bail set at $50,000 following his arrest on Nov. 7.

The hours-long standoff began after Kalispell Police officers responded to the 500 block of First Avenue West about 2:08 a.m. for a report of a disturbance involving a weapon, according to court documents. The victim told officers that she and Junkin, her boyfriend, had gotten into an argument over text messages, court documents said.

Junkin, who lives in a different unit of the same apartment building as the victim, came over at about 2 a.m. and allegedly pushed her to the ground. He also pointed a gun at her, she told officers, according to court documents.

The victims said she believed Junkin intended to shoot her.

A review of surveillance footage taken inside the building showed Junkin leaving his apartment "with what appeared to be a firearm," court documents said. Officers watched as Junkin knocked on the victim's door and entered. He left about a minute later, according to court documents, and video footage showed him walking back home "with the firearm."

About 7 a.m., officials with the Kalispell Police Department sent out a release announcing heavy police presence on First Avenue West, including the regional SWAT. They urged morning commuters to avoid the area.

By 8:54 a.m., officials were describing the scene as a barricade situation and said that officers were negotiating with Junkin. A few minutes later, according to authorities, members of the regional SWAT arrested him. At the time, officials said they were holding Junkin on a pending assault with a weapon charge, though prosecutors ultimately filed a criminal endangerment charge against him.

Along with the tactical team, Kalispell Police Department received assistance from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, and Whitefish and Polson police departments.

If convicted, Junkin faces up to 10 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

