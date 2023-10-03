Man arrested following SWAT standoff

Oct. 3—Just three days after police say he reportedly robbed two local businesses, a Chicago man was arrested Monday following a SWAT standoff on the city's near southwest side.

Cody C. States, 30, is facing two Level 3 felony counts of robbery for his alleged role in the Sept. 29 robberies of a Village Pantry, 1300 W. Markland Ave., and One Stop Express, 1300 W. Markland Ave., according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.

Authorities were first called to Village Pantry shortly after 1 a.m. Sept. 29 in reference to the incident, per the release.

Upon their arrival, officers spoke with a store clerk, who reportedly stated a Black male with a face covering entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded cash, the release stated.

The male then reportedly obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled northwest on foot, police note.

Then around 5:30 p.m. that same day, KPD also responded to One Stop Express in reference to a robbery, in which a clerk stated a Black male, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a black face covering, jumped over the counter and ordered him to open the cash register, per the release.

Like the incident at Village Pantry, the man — later identified by police as States — reportedly fled the business with an undetermined amount of cash.

Investigation into those incidents led police to believe States was at a residence in the 600 block of South Courtland Avenue, and they served a warrant at that address Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, police secured the residence, according to the release, and KPD negotiators reportedly spent several hours attempting to make contact with the occupants inside.

Eventually, two individuals voluntarily exited the house, per the release, and a 1-year-old was also safely removed from the residence.

States was then taken into custody without incident.

It's not clear what, if any, additional charges States might face in regard to Monday afternoon's incident, and formal charges have not been filed at this time.

He is being held at the Howard County Jail, and an initial hearing is still pending.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or abailey@cityofkokomo.org. You can also contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017, submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, download the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or text TIPKPD to 847411.