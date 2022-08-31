Man arrested following vehicle pursuit

Aug. 30—GREENSBURG — At approximately 2:56 a.m. Sunday, August 28, Officer Matt Terkhorn of the Greensburg Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 3300 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for nearly 11 miles.

The driver finally stopped the vehicle in Shelby County on E. Michigan Road near CR E. 250 S.

Once the driver stopped the vehicle, he was identified as Ty A. Mourey of Indianapolis. Also in the vehicle with Mourey was one passenger.

Mourey was arrested for resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor; and driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license, a class A misdemeanor.

The Greensburg Police Department thanked the Decatur County Sheriff's Department and the Shelbyville Police Department for their assistance in this case.

The news release detailing this matter noted that under law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. — Information provided