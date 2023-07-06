Man arrested in Folsom for allegedly agreeing to sell zip gun, fentanyl to undercover cops

A Rancho Cordova man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly possessing a makeshift firearm while on probation, Folsom authorities said.

Officers with the Folsom Police Department said they arrested the 34-year-old suspect at an arranged meeting with undercover units from the department’s special investigations division. The suspect allegedly agreed to sell the homemade firearm and fentanyl to detectives prior to the meeting, police said in a news release.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody when he arrived at the meeting. During a search of his vehicle detectives located a so-called zip gun, or improvised firearm, and fentanyl he allegedly planned to sell.

The suspect in custody was on probation for narcotic sales and gun-related history, according to law enforcement. Due to his prior convictions, the man was allegedly prohibited from possessing firearms, authorities said.

The man was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail for firearm- and drug-related charges.

He is expected to appear in Sacramento Superior Court on Thursday. His bail is set at $50,000.