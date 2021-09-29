Man arrested after foot chase through downtown Frederick ends in Baker Park

Sep. 29—A 21-year-old man is in custody after leading Frederick Police Department officers on a foot chase through downtown Frederick Tuesday, according to the FPD.

Authorities in the early-evening hours observed the man, identified as Brett Frase, sitting with a female known by FPD to be a minor, according to a department news release. The release notes the officer was already aware of a protective order intended to guard the minor from Frase.

Frase then fled on foot from officers and entered a house in the 200 block of West Patrick Street, the release states. Officers entered the building and located the suspect in an upstairs bedroom.

Frase reportedly punched out a second-story window in a hallway and jumped out. Authorities said he was later seen on Abrecht Place toward Carroll Parkway before entering the water separating the grassy area near Carroll Parkway and the clock tower. He was eventually taken into custody near the Baker Park bell tower.

Authorities say Frase suffered a cut to his right leg from a fence. Additionally, one officer sustained a minor injury.

Charges against Frase, including multiple sex offenses, are pending, according to the FPD release.