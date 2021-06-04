Man arrested for foot shooting

Jun. 3—A Cumberland County man is to appear in General Sessions Court after being charged last month with shooting a second person in the foot, according to reports recently released.

Alan Michael Unser, 46, 859 Woodlands Circle, is charged with aggravated assault, a felony, and possession of a weapon by a felon, according to Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy David Christian's report.

Unser is accused of shooting Dakota Karde, no age or address available, on May 20 around midnight at a residence on Woodlands Circle. Fairfield Glade Police and sheriff's deputies responded to the 911 call.

The report states Karde drove himself to Cumberland Medical Center's emergency room for treatment.

When Christian arrived on the scene — off Peavine Rd. — he found a suspect was in

custody and a 17-year-old was present at the residence.

Cpl. Mitchell Ward, Deputy Wes Rucker and Christian then obtained permission to search the residence and recovered a rifle at the scene.

The teen told investigators there had been "lots of drinking of alcohol" through the evening and said when the two adults started arguing, he went to his room.

He soon heard a "pop," more screaming and the sound of someone leaving.

Investigation led to the two charges being filed.

Unser was placed under $25,000 bond.

