Man arrested in Fort Worth after following, shooting at woman in car, police say

A 20-year-old man who was accused by a 911 caller of following a woman and shooting at her in Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon is in jail after trying to flee from officers and leading them on a chase that ended in a crash, according to police.

Six people were injured in the crash, according to MedStar, with three in good condition and two taken to the hospital.

Dartanyon McDaniel was arrested Sunday after police said he followed the woman around and was shooting at her car. He fled before officers arrived and his license plate was scanned in east Fort Worth, according to an incident report.

Officers in that part of the city located McDaniel and pursued him until he crashed, police said.

Police did not say exactly where the pursuit started, where it led officers, how long it lasted or where the crash occurred.

McDaniel was arrested and is facing five charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member, according to police records. The details of the other four charges were not immediately available Sunday evening.