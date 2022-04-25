Man arrested in Fort Worth north side shooting

Police arrested a man Sunday night after he allegedly shot a man in the leg and fled into his house in the 2200 block of Market Avenue.

Police initially responded to a report about a person with weapon at 11:06 p.m. While questioning witnesses, officers heard a gunshot. They applied a tourniquet to the victim’s wound, a department spokesperson said.

MedStar and Fort Worth Fire Department were also called to the scene. Police surrounded the house, and the suspect exited around 2 a.m. He was arrested without incident, the department spokesperson said.

The victim was transported to a hospital and was in stable condition on Monday morning.

Investigators said the suspect and his spouse were involved in a domestic dispute when the man threatened to shoot his spouse. He retrieved a firearm, exited the residence and fired the gun, striking the victim, police said. The victim and suspect are not related.