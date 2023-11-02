Suspect accused of shooting man, found with drugs after 3-hour standoff, officials say

Towns County deputies arrested a man after he was barricaded inside a garage for three hours on Monday night.

Deputies received a call regarding a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound, who was being treated at Chatuge Regional Hospital in Hiawassee.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators determined that 45-year-old Melvin Linn Masters Jr. was a suspect in this crime, and deputies went to arrest him.

Deputies were serving warrants on Masters, who was barricaded inside a home on Kimsey Cove Road in Hiawassee for three hours.

At one point, Masters was distracted, which allowed a deputy to come into the home and tackle him.

During the arrest, deputies found methamphetamine laced with fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Masters was charged with aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession and use of drug-related object, obstruction of an officer and violation of probation.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: