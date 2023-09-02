Man arrested after he is found with loaded gun at high school football game, police say

An 18-year-old man from Haltom City was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to a high school football game, the North Richland Hills Police Department announced in a news release Friday.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, school administration officials who were at a football game at the Birdville Fine Arts Complex told police that an individual was believed to have a weapon.

Off-duty officers and BISD Safety and Security authorities found the man and he was detained.

A handgun with an extended magazine was found inside his waistband, according to the release.

He was booked into the North Richland Hills Joint Detention Facility and is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

The man was transferred to Tarrant County Jail, where he awaits for a bond to be set. His name will not be released until he has been seen by a judge, according to the release.

Police said in the release that they have not found any evidence indicating a planned act of violence by the man or anyone else.

“This is a reminder to the community that if you see something suspicious, say something,” police said.