Man arrested after he is found with more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, Georgia deputies say
A Lumpkin County man is behind bars after he was found with a large amount of illegal drugs last week.
On May 8, the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of a home on Wildflower Trail in Dawsonville.
Deputies found more than 530 grams of methamphetamine and a large amount of money at the home.
Deputies arrested 37-year-old Shaun Cleveland of Dahlonega.
Cleveland was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
