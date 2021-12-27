Man arrested after four-agency North Texas police pursuit ends in Pantego

Four law enforcement agencies converged on Pantego on Sunday night after a state trooper notified Arlington police that the Department of Public Safety was in pursuit of a vehicle, according to information from Arlington police.

The department was notified around 8:40 p.m. Sunday that the pursuit by a DPS trooper was headed westbound on Pioneer Parkway at Collins Street, according to police.

The driver who was being chased by law enforcement stopped near the intersection of Preston Trail Court and Smith Barry Road, in Pantego, where he or she fled on foot, Arlington police said. DPS Air 1, a helicopter, and an Arlington police drone officer assisted law enforcement from the Pantego, Dalworthington Gardens and Arlington police departments in searching for the suspect as a perimeter was established.

The drone officer found the suspect around 9:20 p.m. A spokesperson with DPS did not immediately reply to a request for more information, including what prompted the pursuit.