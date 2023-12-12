Man arrested four days after entering plea in Criminal Court

Dec. 11—On Dec. 1, Triston Robert Milke, 26, Potato Farm Rd., entered an information plea in Cumberland County Criminal Court to a charge of aggravated domestic assault — a felony — and was granted judicial diversion, causing the plea to be set aside for three years during a probationary period.

The charge stemmed from his Nov. 10 arrest by police after he was accused of head-butting and striking the victim with his fists, according to a statement of facts read into the record during sentencing.

If successful on meeting terms of conditions of diversion, Milke would have been eligible to petition the court to have the plea removed from his permanent record.

On Dec. 5, Crossville Police were called back to a residence in the 100 block of Canturbury Lane on a report Milke was at a residence where he had been prohibited from contact with the resident.

CPD's Ptl. Dakota Gunnels wrote in his report Milke was found inside the residence, hiding in a "back room closet." Milke was taken into custody and charged with violation of bond conditions.

On Dec. 7, Milke appeared in General Sessions Court and the District Attorney's Office was successful in arguing Milke's bond should be revoked because of the new charge. Judge Amanda Worley agreed and ordered Milke held in jail, at least until his Dec. 14 hearing.

Milke was appointed representation by Crossville attorney Jeff Vires and the new violation of bond condition charge was continued to Thursday. Vires also waived a pending domestic assault case to presentation to the grand jury.

The aggravated assault case in General Sessions Court was dropped as a result of the Criminal Court plea on Dec. 1.

Milke may also be facing a return to Criminal Court on a probation violation because of the new arrest and may lost his judicial diversion status and have his plea from Dec. 1 put into effect.

