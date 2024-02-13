Man arrested after Fresno dumpster fires, firefighters say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Fire Department Investigators announced on Monday, that they have arrested a suspect in connection with a series of dumpster fires that have resulted in damage to buildings in Downtown Fresno.

On Feb. 9, investigators say video surveillance footage captured the suspect intentionally lighting a fire within a dumpster, the pushing the dumpster against the Peerless building at 1755 Broadway Street.

The suspect is believed to have also started a dumpster fire on Sunday night at 50 Van Ness Ave, that resulted in damage to the Valley Foods building.

“Anyone setting intentional fires in our community will be investigated, arrested, and prosecuted. Our firefighters work incredibly hard to respond to numerous emergency service calls each day and intentionally set fires have the potential of delaying their responses to those true emergencies within our community. These acts will not be tolerated,” said Fresno Fire Chief, Billy Alcorn.

According to Fresno Fire Department investigators, the video surveillance footage captured Friday led investigators to a relative of the suspect, who identified him as 18-year-old Alfred Sosa.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.