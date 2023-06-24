Man arrested Friday for alleged hammer attack in downtown Lewiston

Jun. 24—A homeless man was arrested on an attempted murder charge after allegedly attacking another homeless man with a hammer Friday in downtown Lewiston.

Edward R. Hochrein Jr., 37, was taken into custody to the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center following an alleged attack on Ryan Williams, 39, who is being treated at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with serious injuries to his skull, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department. Both men are believed to be homeless, according to Capt. Jeff Klone with the Lewiston Police Department.

Lewiston police officers responded at 9:24 a.m. Friday to a report of a man who was possibly attacked with a hammer near Fifth Street and the Levee Bypass Road. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Williams, who was bleeding from the head and Lewiston medics were called to the scene and took Williams to St. Joe's, according to the release.

A person of interest, later identified as Hochrein, was contacted near 240 New Sixth St. on an unrelated incident where he allegedly entered an apartment and damaged the front door. Officers determined the subject was involved in the incident on the Levee Bypass.

Investigators responding to the scene of the alleged attack interviewed witnesses and collected evidence, and based on their investigation, charged Hochrein with two felonies, attempted murder and burglary, as well as misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry and malicious injury to property, according to the news release.

Klone said Hochrein was charged with attempted murder because of the severity of the injuries sustained by Williams, as well as how investigators believe the attack occurred. The two individuals knew each other and "there was some history." It was not a random act.

The maximum penalty for attempted murder is 15 years in prison as well as a potential fine.

Those with information on the incident are asked to call Lewiston Police Department at (208) 746-0171 to talk with detective Joe Stormes.

Williams was treated at St. Joe's then transferred to a hospital in Seattle, according to the nursing supervisor at St. Joe's.

