Man arrested Friday for fleeing police, allegedly having gun and cocaine

(BCN) — Fairfield police arrested a man Friday night who allegedly had a gun and cocaine in his car and fled from officers.

Around 10:21 p.m. officers working traffic enforcement at West Texas and Gregory streets tried pulling over a vehicle for an alleged equipment violation.

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Kenneth Taylorgrace, failed to yield. A short vehicle pursuit ensued, after which Taylorgrace attempted to run on foot. Police said he was quickly detained.

Police said right before Taylorgrace exited his vehicle to flee, officers saw him reaching towards the floorboard of the vehicle’s driver’s side. Officers later allegedly found a loaded Glock hidden there.

Officers also allegedly found several bindles of cocaine in the vehicle.

Taylorgrace was arrested on suspicion of gun and narcotic violations, as well as allegedly possessing both while being on parole.

