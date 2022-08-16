Man arrested after Friday stabbing in Mesa

A Mesa Police Department badge is seen here.

A man has been arrested in the homicide investigation of Jose Feliciano, 46, who was stabbed to death at the intersection of University Drive and Extension Road Friday.

According to court documents, officers were called to the intersection just after 1:30 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in progress. A physical description of the suspect, later identified by police as Robert Villareal-Suarez, 38, was included in the call.

When officers arrived, they found Villareal-Suarez south of the intersection wearing bloody clothes, carrying a knife and an electronic tablet that belonged to Feliciano.

Feliciano was located in a "pool of blood" in the middle of the intersection, records show. He was unresponsive and had multiple stab wounds.

Mesa Fire Department officials pronounced Feliciano dead on scene.

Video surveillance obtained from the QuikTrip convenience store at the northwest corner of the intersection showed Feliciano approach the intersection followed closely by Villareal-Suarez, said court documents.

"The victim appears to be trying to get away from (Villareal-Suarez) and the two become involved in a brief physical altercation, walking towards the intersection before (Villareal-Suarez) is seen either pushing or stabbing the victim, causing him to fall down to the ground," said court documents.

Villareal-Suarez reportedly admitted to police that he stabbed Feliciano multiple times because he "wanted to kill him," records show. He alleges that they both walked from the convenience store to a dark area where Feliciano "displayed a knife" and tried to steal his lighter.

Villareal-Suarez told police he knocked the knife from Feliciano's hands and retrieved it from the ground to stab him. In addition, he admitted to stealing the Feliciano's tablet from the scene after the stabbing to either use it or sell it for money because he is "homeless and had no money," according to court documents.

Villareal-Suarez was charged on suspicion of first degree murder and armed robbery. He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Story continues

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested after early morning stabbing in Mesa