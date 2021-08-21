Man arrested on fugitive from justice warrants

Aug. 20—According to a news release from Point Pleasant Police Chief Joe Veith, on Friday, officers with the Point Pleasant Police Department, along with officers from the West Virginia State Police and Mason County Sheriff's Department, arrested James A. Griffith, II, 25, Point Pleasant, on fugitive from justice warrants out of the state of Ohio. Veith reported Griffith was arrested at a residence in Point Pleasant.

According to the news release, upon officers making contact with Griffith, he allegedly attempted to flee the residence by jumping through a window as he reportedly ran past a PPPD officer, and in doing so the officer reportedly received multiple lacerations which required medical attention after the arrest was completed.

Upon Griffith's arrest, a handgun was reportedly located on his person as well, according to Veith.

According to the news release the following additional felony charges were filed against Griffith: one count of prohibited person from possessing a firearm and one count of person prohibited from concealing a firearm.

Additional misdemeanor charges are possibly being considered, according to Veith.

Veith added authorities in Ohio were contacted about Griffith's arrest and regarding any possible extradition.

Griffith was reportedly transported to a local hospital where he was medically cleared and then to the Western Regional Jail for holding and arraignment, according to the news release.

The Western Regional Jail website reported Griffith was being held on a $35,000 surety/cash bond as of Friday evening.