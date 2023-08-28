Man arrested after game of ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ takes a violent turn, Ga. police say

A game of Ding Dong Ditch turned violent over the weekend, according to Tybee Island police.

Early Sunday, a group of teens knocked on the door of William Cole’s home as part of a game called Ding Dong Ditch, but Cole didn’t take this lightly, according to police.

After chasing the teens from his home, Cole got into his car and continued to follow the teens.

Cole then attempted to hit them with his car, according to police. After his attempt to strike them with his car, he started chasing them on foot.

After catching one of the teens, police said Cole choked them until a witness intervened.

He then fled the scene, according to police.

Cole faces two counts of aggravated assault and one charge of child cruelty.

Cole was arrested on Sunday.

Police said Cole was evading his arrest.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Cole, or has any information to share is asked to contact the Tybee Island Police Department at (912)786-5600 as soon as possible.

