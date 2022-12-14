Man arrested in Gaston County, accused of rape in 2019

The Gaston County Police Department says a man is in custody for rape after an alleged assault that happened in 2019.

The department first got the report about a possible sexual assault in the southeastern part of the county back in August, and the assault reportedly happened in October of 2019.

GCPD didn’t provide additional details about the alleged assault, but investigators said they were able to find a second victim.

According to GCPD, Harris Franklin Gunter of Belmont was arrested for two counts each of second-degree rape and second-degree sex offense. Gunter was being held at the Gaston County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. If you have information about the cases, you’re urged to call 704-866-3320.

