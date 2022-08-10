Man arrested after getting stuck in fryer ductwork

Aug. 9—A would-be thief was stopped short when he got stuck in the ventilation system at a North Bend restaurant.

The Coos County Sheriff's Office and North Bend police reported a man attempted to break into the Lucky Star Restaurant by climbing onto the roof and entering the ventilation system of the restaurant.

But one thing the man wasn't expecting was grease built up in the ventilation system due to the kind of cooking the restaurant does. So when the man climbed into the ventilation system under the cover of darkness, likely early Friday morning, he slipped on the grease and got stuck.

When employees at the restaurant arrived Friday morning, they noticed the ladder and called police. Police called in the sheriff's office K-9 unit after an initial look found no one inside.

K-9 officer Cena responded to the scene, cleared the interior of the restaurant and helped officers find the man stuck in the fryer vent ductwork. While Cena was clearing the restaurant, officers heard noises in the ductwork and realized the man was stuck near the roof.

The North Bend Fire Department was called to the scene, where they helped extract the man from the fryer vent.

Cena was taken onto the roof as the man was being removed, just in case he tried to run from officers.

When he was removed, the man was dehydrated, but otherwise uninjured and was taken into custody.

Some reports say the same man had previously broken into another Coos Bay business earlier in the week by accessing the ventilation system. He was arrested in that case and released after being taken to the county jail.

North Bend police, Coos Bay police, Coquille Tribal Police, Oregon State Police, Coos County Sheriff's Office and North Bend Fire Department all worked together to rescue and arrest the man.