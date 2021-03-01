Man arrested after GH robbery, chase

Becky Vargo, Grand Haven Tribune, Mich.
·1 min read

Mar. 1—A White Cloud man has been lodged in the Muskegon County Jail following a chase after an armed robbery in Grand Haven early Monday morning.

Police responded to the Shell gas station, corner of Washington Avenue and Beacon Boulevard, at 12:45 a.m.

Officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety located the vehicle fleeing the scene and pursued it into Muskegon County according to GHDPS Lt. Lee Adams.

Muskegon Police apprehended the 36-year-old White Cloud man and took him into custody. They lodged him on a charge of armed robbery, which occurred in Norton Shores prior to the Grand Haven robbery.

Nobody was injured during the Grand Haven incident.

The man's name was not released pending arraignment.

You may contact Becky Vargo at bvargo@grandhaventribune.com.

