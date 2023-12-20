Man Arrested in Girlfriend’s Fatal Plunge After Marriage Proposal

A Turkish man whose girlfriend plunged 100 feet off a ledge to her death during a marriage proposal has been arrested after authorities found evidence of a scuffle before the fatal fall, according to a Wednesday report from the Turkish daily newspaper BirGün. Nizamettin Gursu was taken into custody five months after his 39-year-old girlfriend, Yesim Demir, fell in Canakkale, Turkey. The New York Post reported that Gursu told police in July that Demir accepted his proposal, but when he went back to his car to get food and drinks, he heard her scream and discovered that she’d fallen off the cliff. But authorities later realized that the engagement ring Gursu said he gave Demir was still in his pocket and discovered broken glasses and a speaker at the location of the incident. Demir’s family reportedly notified investigators that she intended to break up with Gursu and that she would not have said “yes” to his proposal. According to yirmidort.tv, they also raised doubts that Demir would choose to be that close to the edge of the cliff, claiming that she had a fear of heights.

