Man arrested after girlfriend fatally stabbed inside Hall County home, police say

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with murder, after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death Monday morning in Gillsville.

It happened on Aug. 22 around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators said a mutual acquaintance found 26-year-old Alexis Davis Roberson inside the home in the 3300 block of McDougal Road.

Officials said Roberson had been stabbed multiple times.

Investigators identified Rashon Otis Bacon, 45, as Roberson’s boyfriend and a person of interest.

Bacon also lived at the home but wasn’t there when deputies first arrived.

He returned to the home Monday afternoon while investigators were there gathering information. Beacon was taken in for questioning and was later charged with felony murder Monday night.

A motive has not been determined.

Bacon remains behind bars at the Hall County Jail with no bond.

