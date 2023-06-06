Man arrested after girlfriend of Phoenix videographer witnesses his murder

Phoenix police

Police arrested 23-year-old Jaguar Mixson Friday in connection to a homicide outside a Phoenix apartment complex.

According to court documents, at around 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Phoenix police officers responded to the Phoenician Palms apartment complex, near West Dunlap and North 35th avenues, for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim identified as 34-year-old Curtis Haskins, suffering from a gunshot wound. Haskins was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Court documents state that officers spoke with a resident at the complex who said she had heard gunshots while in her apartment and saw a man get into the driver's seat of a "gray older model car," and fled northbound.

Investigators got their hands on surveillance footage from the apartment complex, which showed Haskins and Mixson arrive at 11:14 a.m. in a gold Pontiac Grand, according to court documents.

The footage showed the two hanging out around the car for about four minutes, court documents state, before Mixson decided to reposition the car by backing it into its original parking space.

The trunk of the car was then opened as Mixson and Haskins continued their talk when a woman joined them, and stood near the car's driver side. At this point, Mixson was near the trunk while Haskins stood next to the wall of the apartment building, according to court documents. The footage showed Mixson then reached into the trunk, grabbed a handgun and shot Haskins several times before entering Haskins' car and driving off, court documents state.

Police interviewed the woman who stood by the driver's side during the shooting, where she identified the suspect as Mixson.

According to court documents, she said that there had been no argument or physical altercation that preceded the shooting, which was in line with what investigators had seen in the surveillance footage.

On June 2, Mixson was seen in the front passenger seat of a vehicle and followed to a pawn shop.

While there, Mixson entered with a black digital camera, which investigators believed was stolen from Haskins. A search warrant was executed in which police found a black 9 mm semiautomatic pistol matching the cartridge cases recovered from the scene, court documents state.

According to court documents, Haskins was a videographer and would record music videos with a wide range of equipment. The night before Haskins was killed, his girlfriend told police Haskins left their apartment with his equipment.

Mixson told police he had purchased the camera from someone at a Tempe rap studio and denied killing Haskins.

Mixson was ultimately booked into Maricopa County Jail with a bond set at $2 million and is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and theft. His next court date is scheduled for June 8.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police arrest man following Phoenix videographer's murder