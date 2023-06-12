Man arrested after girls fight off attempted kidnapper in Redmond

Redmond Police arrested a man who officers say tried to pull a girl into his vehicle Sunday night.

At about 11:25 p.m., police officers were called to Edge Skate Park in the 8400 block of 161st Avenue Northeast.

Two girls were reported to have been walking to a convenience store when a man in a car approached them and asked them to get in.

The girls refused and continued into the store.

When they left the store, they noticed the same car in the parking lot. Feeling suspicious because of the earlier incident, one of the girls took pictures of the man and his car.

The girls began walking to the skate park when the same man suddenly walked up and grabbed one of them. Both girls fought off the man, and he fled, according to Redmond Police.

After police were called, the man was seen walking in the area and was stopped by officers.

He was arrested for investigation of first-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree assault, and luring and taken to a local jail.