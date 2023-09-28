Man arrested in GJ for felony menacing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police Officers arrested a man for felony menacing this Tuesday morning.

According to official reports, a man who appeared to be intoxicated approached a group of customers in a business in the 1300 block of North Avenue at around 11:10 p.m. The man allegedly asked the customers for “shrooms” and then threatened them with a knife.

The man left shortly after on a bicycle before officers found him in the area of 2600 Belford Avenue, harassing another group of people, per police report. GJPD officers arrested the man, later identified as 29-year-old Brandon Watchman and remanded him to the Mesa County Detention Facility on six counts of felony menacing, three counts of harassment, disorderly conduct and two counts of violating a protection order.

The GJPD believes this to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public at this time. No further information is available at this time.

