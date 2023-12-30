Man arrested in Gloucester attempted murder inquiry

Police said a man was being treated in Bristol Royal Infirmary for his injuries

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was wounded, police said.

Police said officers were called to a property on Hatherley Road, Gloucester, shortly before 23:00 GMT on Friday.

A 38-year-old man from Gloucester was arrested and was taken into custody by Gloucestershire Police.

The victim was taken to Southmead Hospital with non-life threatening wounds before being transferred to Bristol Royal Infirmary.

A scene guard remained in place at the property while investigations continued.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police online or by calling 101.

