Man arrested in Gloucester attempted murder inquiry
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was wounded, police said.
Police said officers were called to a property on Hatherley Road, Gloucester, shortly before 23:00 GMT on Friday.
A 38-year-old man from Gloucester was arrested and was taken into custody by Gloucestershire Police.
The victim was taken to Southmead Hospital with non-life threatening wounds before being transferred to Bristol Royal Infirmary.
A scene guard remained in place at the property while investigations continued.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police online or by calling 101.
