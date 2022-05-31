Man arrested, goat suffers burns in fire at Arch Street house in Mansfield

When Mansfield firefighters arrived to put out a fire at 245 Arch St. Monday evening, they ended up removing a man and four chickens, three pigs, two goats and a dog living in the house.

One goat suffered burns to its face, according to the Mansfield fire report.

Firefighters arrived at 7:12 p.m. Monday to find a working kitchen fire at the rear of the house. Neighbors told firefighters there was a man in the basement using a garden hose to extinguish the fire.

The 52-year-old man initially resisted help from firefighters to leave the home. Mansfield police assisted at the scene, taking the man into custody, according to the fire department.

According to the Mansfield police report, a short struggle ensued with the man in the backyard of the residence and he was placed under arrest. After speaking with the fire department and Richland County Children Services, police determined it was in the best interest of all parties that the man be issued summons in lieu of arrest on charges of misconduct at an emergency and resisting arrest. He was released. The police report made reference to a juvenile. The gender and age were redacted on the report.

Firefighters extinguished a small amount of burning straw inside the house. The fire in the kitchen was knocked down quickly. The bulk of the fire was contained to the kitchen.

More: Memorial Day Parade

The Humane Society of Richland County was contacted to evaluate the injured goat. Linda Chambers, the director of the humane society, could not immediately be reached for comment as the office is closed Tuesdays.

Special Subscription Offers

The man was evaluated for smoke inhalation but refused transport, according to the fire report.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the fire report said.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: House fire in Mansfield Ohio injures goat; one arrested