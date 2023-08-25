Man arrested after going door to door looking for Drew Barrymore's home

Police have arrested a man who was going door to door searching for Drew Barrymore's home.

On Thursday, the Southampton Town Police Department Chief James Kiernan confirmed to CBS News that the man, Chad Busto, was being taken to the Southampton Town Police Headquarters for arrest processing after he was found in East Hampton.

Kiernan said Busto was in the Southampton area on Wednesday afternoon going door to door, telling residents that he was looking for Drew Barrymore's home.

Busto's charges are expected to be announced sometime on Thursday evening, police said. His arrest comes after the actress and daytime TV host was whisked off stage after a man, widely reported to be Busto, yelled at her while she was hosting a conversation with singer Reneé Rapp at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, video of the incident shared to social media shows.

"You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you're in New York," the man shouted at Barrymore before a bodyguard stopped him from rushing the stage and Rapp led Barrymore off stage.

Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are related.

