Man arrested in GP animal abuse case

Oct. 6—A Selma man who owns Pawsitive K9 Solutions, a Grants Pass pet care business allegedly linked to more than two dozen malnourished and neglected animals, was arrested Wednesday.

Joseph Larue, 37, was arrested by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office Wednesday on 37 criminal charges, including 27 felony counts of second-degree animal neglect and three misdemeanor animal abandonment charges linked to the pet care business that was the subject of two Grants Pass police searches last month.

Larue was booked in the jail Wednesday, and was released a short time later after posting 10% bond on bail set at $250,000, according to jail records and filings in Josephine County Circuit Court.

Larue's next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Larue's wife, Danielle R. Brown, also known as Danielle R. Larue, has been named by the Josephine County District Attorney's Office as a co-defendant in the case, but she has not been arrested. No court appearances are yet scheduled in her case.

In addition to the animal neglect and animal abandonment charges, the couple face charges of first-degree theft, aggravated first-degree theft, unlawful appropriation of ground water and charges of unlawfully manufacturing and possessing marijuana and unlawfully possessing a cannabinoid extract, police said.

During a Sept. 21 search, police served a warrant on the couple's Sixth Street business and found 13 neglected dogs with no food or water.

During a search Sept. 25 at a second location linked to the business, police rescued 16 more neglected animals and found the remains of a dead horse and a dead rabbit, police reported.