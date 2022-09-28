A former Great Dane employee arrested on Sept. 22 for threating to kill employees at the Kewanee plant appeared in Henry County Circuit Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Richard A. McDonald, 57, 127 W. McClure St., appeared in custody, along with his attorney, Henry County Public Defender Lance Camp.

Camp waived the formal reading of charges against McDonald, along with the preliminary hearing, and entered a not guilty plea with a demand for a jury trial. Camp also sought an order for the preservation of audio and video evidence.

Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to charge McDonald with one count of making a Terrorist Threat and two counts of violating the Sexual Offender Registration Act. Making a terrorist threat is a Class X felony in Illinois.

According to a Kewanee Police Department press release, the incident occurred Wednesday when the Kewanee Police Department and Henry County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Great Dane manufacturing facility on Kentville Road “to provide security while an investigation occurred.”

According to Kewanee Deputy Chief Stephen Kijanoswki, McDonald was not on Great Dane property but was arrested at a friend’s house. The plant was placed on lockdown and a police presence remained in the parking lot.

Kijanowski told the Star Courier that McDonald threatened to go to Great Dane and shoot employees.

“In his threat, he stated that the employer was going to cause 30 people at Great Dane to get shot because they fired him,” he said.

A Class X felony carries a potential sentence of six to 30 years in the custody of the Illinois Dept. of Corrections. McDonald is currently being held on a $150,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 13.

This article originally appeared on Star Courier: Man arrested for Great Dane threats pleads 'not guilty'