Man arrested at The Greene accused of assaulting MSNBC reporter during live Ida coverage

Sep. 2—An Ohio man accused of assaulting an MSNBC reporter Monday during live coverage of Hurricane Ida was arrested Thursday afternoon at The Greene in Beavercreek, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Benjamin Eugene Dagley, 54, of Wooster, is accused of confronting reporter Shaquille Brewster and assaulting him in Gulfport, Mississippi. The Gulfport Police Department charged Dagley with two counts of assault, one count of disturbance of the peace and one count of violation of emergency curfew, according to a release from the U.S. Marshalls Service of the Northern District of Ohio.

At the time of the assault, Dagley was driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, Gulfport police said in a release.

Dagley was booked just after 1 p.m. into the Montgomery County Jail after members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force learned that Dagley was still driving his white pickup truck, which they spotted in the parking lot at The Greene. They arrested him after watching him leave a store at the shopping center, the release stated.

"Due to assistance provided by the Wayne County (Mississippi) Sheriff's Office, our task force members were able to track this fugitive from Mississippi to his arrest location in Dayton," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated. "This violent fugitive was attempting to flee from his charges in Gulfport but the swift work of our task force members resulted in a timely arrest."

Gulfport police said they contacted the Cuyahoga County Adult Probation Department for a potential probation violation. They said one of the conditions of Dagley's probation for a conviction in Cuyahoga County included restrictions on travel.