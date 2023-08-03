Man arrested at Greene Co. home involved in death investigation released on bond

The man that was arrested on a weapons charge at the same home at the center of a death investigation in Greene County appeared in court Wednesday.

Gregory Oxendine, 60, appeared in Fairborn Municipal Court Wednesday where a $20,000 bond was set, according to court records.

Oxendine was originally supposed to appear in court this morning for a preliminary hearing, but that was canceled following yesterday’s court appearance.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man arrested at home center of death investigation in Greene Co.

He was arrested after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a gun that he was prohibited to own due to prior convictions, News Center 7 previously reported. Records show he was released from jail Wednesday.

His arrest location was the same address as a home on Upper Bellbrook Road where Lisa Oxendine, 53, was found dead Saturday afternoon. Her death launched a death investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a man, who claimed to be the husband of Lisa, identified himself as Gregory Oxendine.

“My wife is dead! Please help me! I don’t know what she’s done!” he told dispatchers in the 911 call.

In the call, he also elaborated on why he believed the death was an accident.

News Center 7 previously reported that no suspects have been identified in the investigation. We’ve reached back out to see if that remains the case.

We’ll provide updates as new information becomes available.